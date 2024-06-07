STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Ray J Reflects On The Infamous Kim Kardashian Sex Tape And Admits To Being Embarrassed

In a candid conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Ray J reflects on the notorious sex tape with Kim Kardashian, its influence on voyeuristic culture, and his journey from Hollywood beginnings to current life as a father.

By Danielle Young
June 7, 2024 / 11:07 AM

Lord have mercy, guess who is on the couch across from Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay” now?! Ray J! Of course, the singer, reality show star, and entrepreneur spoke about the infamous sex tape with his ex Kim Kardashian that had the streets talking back in 2007 and apparently still has the streets talking!

According to Ray J, if it weren’t for that sex tape, there likely wouldn’t be an Only Fans. He believes he and Kim have a hand in voyeuristic culture taking over the world.

Ray J said, “Everything would be different, meaning like you would never ask me that question—meaning, if we sat here right now and we got to this point, I don’t know. Probably more people would be going to college, get an education to be successful. There might not be any OnlyFans and other things like that.”

The butterfly effect of the Ray J and Kim K sex tape is something that plays out in Ray J’s mind. While sitting with Shannon, Ray J pondered, “Are we a part of the cure? Are we a part of the disease? I don’t fucking know. All I know is I’m just trying to make it right.”

Ray J admitted that he was embarrassed when the tape came out and said that now that he has young kids (4 and 6), he considers his actions “wacky.”

Ray J sat on “Club Shay Shay” for almost three hours and discussed everything from his and Brandy’s humble beginnings in Hollywood, the Kendrick v. Drake beef, Diddy and more. 

