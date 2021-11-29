Meek Mill’s Last ‘Dreamchasers’ Mixtape To Drop As An NFT

Rapper Meek Mill is ready to move on from his wildly popular Dreamchasers mixtape series.



The Philly MC and Maybach Music Group star announced via Instagram that the fifth installment will be the final one to be released, and shared a new approach in how he will deliver the project to the masses.



“#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT … LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY 1ST, 2022,” Meek shared in a caption, which also included a visual preview of the new material.



Releasing a mixtape as an NFT would be incredibly groundbreaking for both Meek and the cryptocurrency community. “You can invest [in] merch albums and shows and get marketed,” he added.



NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) are unique pieces of digital content linked to the cryptocurrency blockchain and not mutually interchangeable. This means that the songs on Dreamchasers 5 may just be sold to one owner, who will be able to decide whether or not to share them with others.

Similar to another post he shared last Wednesday (Nov. 24) the 34-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper can be seen catching a flight, surprising attendees at the 2021 REVOLT Summit, and then partying in a club with rap impresario Diddy’s son Justin Combs, fellow rappers Gunna, Jadakiss, and others. There’s even a point in the video, where a line of text flashes across the screen that reads, “About to get ownership of the music they actually make and create.”

This doesn’t necessarily indicate whether it means the listeners will be able to invest in Meek’s music, or what his “loyalty club” is just yet, but it is a pretty strong sign there is more to come from the rapper, who is just two months out from the release of his most recent album, Expensive Pain, which featured cover artwork done by artist Nina Chanel Abney.