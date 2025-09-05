When Social Media Isn’t Just Toxic, It’s Deadly

Social media was supposed to bring us together, right? A place to keep up with friends, share funny videos, and maybe even build a platform. But for a lot of Black teens and creators, the constant scroll isn’t just stressful—it’s becoming dangerous. Behind the filters and highlight reels are kids and young adults who are silently battling anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, all while trying to keep up with a digital world that never sleeps.

This Suicide Prevention Month, it’s important to have real conversations about how platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) aren’t always safe spaces. The numbers don’t lie: Black teens spend more time on social media than any other group, yet they’re also more likely to experience cyberbullying and online harassment. And while it’s easy to say “just log off,” we all know that’s not realistic. For a lot of people, social media is where they connect, express themselves, and even make a living.

The Flex Culture Trap

Let’s be real—social media thrives on the “flex.” Perfect skin, luxury vacations, flawless outfits, and curated lives get the likes and the brand deals. For Black creators, the pressure can feel even heavier because they’re constantly told they have to be “on” to stand out. Meanwhile, teens are scrolling through feeds filled with people their age rocking cars, designer sneakers, or “soft life” aesthetics that feel impossible to match.

What we don’t see is how much of it is staged—or how dangerous it can be to compare ourselves to content that isn’t even real. That comparison game is pushing more young people toward depression and suicidal thoughts.

Bullying That Never Ends

If you grew up before social media, bullying probably stopped at the school doors. Today, it follows kids home. DMs, comments, group chats, and anonymous accounts make harassment feel constant. For Black LGBTQ+ youth, that harassment can be especially brutal, piling racism, homophobia, and transphobia on top of normal teenage struggles.

Studies from The Trevor Project show that Black LGBTQ+ youth are at a higher risk of suicide attempts than their white peers, and cyberbullying is a huge factor. It’s heartbreaking—and it’s proof that online spaces can hurt just as much as physical ones.

Creators Are Struggling Too

It’s not just teens feeling the weight of social media. Black creators—many of whom built careers online—are quietly burning out. They’re expected to post constantly, keep up with algorithms, and deal with trolls, all while trying to turn content into income. Some creators have spoken openly about the emotional toll of “performing” Blackness for platforms that don’t always protect them or pay them fairly.

And then there are the tragedies we can’t ignore. When Cheslie Kryst, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and Lee Thompson Young died by suicide, fans were stunned. These were people who seemed to have it all: beauty, talent, success. But their deaths were painful reminders that what we see online is just a fraction of someone’s reality.

What Needs to Change

We can’t wait for tech companies to magically fix this. The truth is, they’ve shown us time and time again that they care more about engagement than safety. Change has to start in our homes, our schools, and our communities.

That means having honest conversations with teens about how social media works—teaching them to question what they see instead of feeling like they’re falling behind. It means checking in with creators and young people, asking not just “What are you posting?” but “How are you really feeling?” And it means demanding that these platforms step up and protect the people they profit from.

How You Can Help

Talk About It: Make space for conversations about mental health, cyberbullying, and the pressure to look perfect online.

Make space for conversations about mental health, cyberbullying, and the pressure to look perfect online. Set an Example: Take breaks from your phone, unfollow toxic accounts, and normalize boundaries.

Take breaks from your phone, unfollow toxic accounts, and normalize boundaries. Create Safe Spaces: Whether it’s a family group chat, a friend circle, or a barbershop conversation, encourage real talk about what’s happening online.

Whether it’s a family group chat, a friend circle, or a barbershop conversation, encourage real talk about what’s happening online. Push for Change: Call out racism, misogynoir, and hate speech when you see it. Hold platforms accountable.

\Social media isn’t all bad. It’s helped Black creators build empires and given teens spaces to connect and organize. But when the same spaces become a source of harm, we can’t ignore it. Suicide Prevention Month is a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health—and no amount of likes or followers is worth your life.