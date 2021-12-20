WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS

Future: ‘I’m Bigger Than Jay-Z’

The Atlanta rapper made the declaration after his Rolling Loud set.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Maxim )

By Paul Meara
December 20, 2021

Future is a big deal, but the biggest?

That’s what the Atlanta rapper says he believes. Days after Kanye West made a surprise appearance at his Rolling Loud California set, he compared himself to Jay-Z.

“In the streets im bigger than jigga. Ima run me a B up easy,” Future tweeted on Friday (December 17).

The tweet was among a series of statements Future Hendrix made, which began with him bragging about Ye’s appearance at Rolling Loud.

“I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh.”

“Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh,” Future wrote in another tweet.

Here’s what else he had to say:

During his Rolling Loud set on December 13, Future had Yeezy on stage to perform a few classic songs, including “Hurricane,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” He also freestyle over Future’s 2015 hit “F**k Up Some Commas.”

Watch Future’s Rolling Loud performance below.

