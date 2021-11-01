Leather On Lock!: Women Who Rocked The Trend On The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet
Rugged, rebellious, and seductive.
When we think about leather, three words spring to mind: rugged, rebellious, and seductive. We'll be the first to admit that there's nothing more appealing than a woman dressed in the badass material, which can effortlessly catch our gaze when she makes the street her catwalk.
As we predict leather fashions will become the go-to for this Fall, we’re recapping some of the flyest looks spotted on the red carpet of the Soul Train Awards. From sleek leather boots to skintight catsuits, see the ‘fits some of our Queens rocked at the star-studded event.
2001: Kelly Price
2013: Sommore
2013: Chrisette Michele
2018: Erykah Badu
2019: Keyshia Cole
2019: Rasheda Crockett
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.