WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Leather On Lock!: Women Who Rocked The Trend On The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet

Rugged, rebellious, and seductive.
Leather On Lock! Women Who Rocked The Trend On The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet

(Photos: Mindy Small/FilmMagic, David Becker/Getty Images)

By Emerald Elitou
November 1, 2021

When we think about leather, three words spring to mind: rugged, rebellious, and seductive. We'll be the first to admit that there's nothing more appealing than a woman dressed in the badass material, which can effortlessly catch our gaze when she makes the street her catwalk.

As we predict leather fashions will become the go-to for this Fall, we’re recapping some of the flyest looks spotted on the red carpet of the Soul Train Awards. From sleek leather boots to skintight catsuits, see the ‘fits some of our Queens rocked at the star-studded event.

  • 2001: Kelly Price

    2001: Kelly Price

    (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

  • 2013: Sommore

    2013: Sommore

    (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET)

  • 2013: Chrisette Michele

    2013: Chrisette Michele

    (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

  • 2018: Erykah Badu

    2018: Erykah Badu

    (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

  • 2019: Keyshia Cole

    2019: Keyshia Cole

    (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

  • 2019: Rasheda Crockett

    2019: Rasheda Crockett

    (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

soul train awards 2021style

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.