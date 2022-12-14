SZA Announces First Arena Tour

SZA's new album, SOS, just dropped to critical acclaim, and she is now heading out on tour.

“Time to take this sh*t on the road,” the star singer wrote in an Instagram post where she shared the official tour flyer.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 21 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and wraps on Mar. 22 at the Kia Forum in SZA’s hometown—Los Angeles.

Singer-songwriter Omar Apollo will open up for SZA. In a recent interview with People, he talked about performing, saying, “Even just owning up to hard times. When you're on stage. When I feel a way, I'll tell the whole crowd, 'I've been having a really weird week.' And then I'll turn it into 'So I want you guys to be really loud so we can all just feel better.'"

SOS was released last week, and the 23-track album features appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, according to Complex.