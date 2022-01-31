2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Zendaya Exuded Black Excellence

Zendaya is an actress, producer, trailblazer, an inspiration, and more. The 25-year-old started her illustrious career as a child model and background dancer. She would later appear on the Disney Channel on hit shows, including Shake it Up. As she matured, so did the roles she took on, which included her portrayal of Marie in the black-and-white romance film Malcolm & Marie. The actress slays at everything so does, breaking recordings along the way.