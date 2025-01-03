STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
BET Talks: Fawn Weaver on Uncle Nearest Whiskey, Legacy, and Building Community

Fawn Weaver delves into Uncle Nearest Whiskey's history, African Americans' role in the whiskey industry, and the power of staying true to oneself.
January 3, 2025 / 8:00 AM

In this week's episode of BET Talks, host Miabelle sits down with Fawn Weaver, co-founder of Uncle Nearest Whiskey, to uncover the rich history behind the brand and the personal journey that brought it to life. From exploring the story of Nearest Green, the first known African American master distiller, to building a thriving whiskey empire rooted in authenticity and community, Weaver shares invaluable insights into her journey.

Weaver emphasizes the importance of understanding the story behind a product, a value that led her to uncover the true relationship between Nearest Green and Jack Daniel. “The process that distinguishes Tennessee whiskey came in with the West Africans,” Weaver explains, highlighting the historical contributions of African Americans to the whiskey industry.

Her relentless pursuit of the "why" has not only reshaped the narrative around Uncle Nearest Whiskey but also united the descendants of Nearest Green in ways they never imagined. “When I brought them all together in Lynchburg, Tennessee, it was the first time many of them were meeting each other,” she shares, underscoring the role of family and community in building a legacy.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Weaver’s pride lies in staying grounded. “My biggest accomplishment is that I am still that 15-year-old girl in Jordan Downs, Watts,” she says. “I walk into every room with confidence rooted in humility.”

