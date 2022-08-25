Hip Hop Awards 2022: Look Back at Our Favorite ‘Best Duo/Group’ Winners of All Time

Bronx native Fat Joe and Remy Ma delivered the ultimate club song with their 2016 single titled “All the Way Up,” performed by New York natives Fat Joe and Remy Ma with a verse from fellow NYC rapper French Montana and Infared. Not only did the track win “Best Duo/Group'' at the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards, but it was also nominated for “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song” at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.