Hip Hop Awards 2022: Look Back at Our Favorite ‘Best Duo/Group’ Winners of All Time
Nothing like seeing your favorite emcee join forces for a song you never knew you needed. As seen in successful hits such as Kanye West’s “Mercy” featuring Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz, and A$AP Rocky, who called upon some of the industry’s most prominent artists, Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar for the 2012 “Best Duo/Group” winner “F—king Problems.”
As we gear up for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards set to take place in Atlanta, GA, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable surprise guests, big performances, and dynamic winning moments, including the biggest tracks to earn ‘Best Duo/Group.’
Kanye West feat. Big Sean, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz – "Mercy" 2012 winner
Kanye West linked up with GOOD Music emcees Big Sean, Pusha T, and rapper 2 Chainz for this southern rap and dancehall-inspired single “Mercy” in 2012. The effort proved successful, peaking at number one on the US Billboard Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.
A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “F—king Problems" 2013 winner
Harlem native A$AP Rocky enlisted an ensemble crew of emcees, including Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar, for his 2012 single “F—king Problem,” the second single from Rocky’s 2013 debut album Long. Live. ASAP. The song garnered the then-burgeoning artist a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Song.
YG (feat. Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan) - "My Hitta" 2014 winner
California and Atlanta collide in this 2013 release “My Hitta” from Compton-based emcee YG featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan, with productions by DJ Mustard. The record peaked at number 19 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earned “Best Duo/Group” at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Big Sean feat. Drake & Kanye West - "Blessings" 2015 winner
Big Sean and frequent collaborators Drake and Kanye West for this 2015 single “Blessings” from the Detroit emcee’s third studio album Dark Sky Paradise. The track received several recognitions, including the awards for “Best Duo/Group” at the BET Hip Hop Awards and two nominations at the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards for Best Collaboration and Hip-Hop Song of the Year.
Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared – "All the Way Up" 2016 winner
Bronx native Fat Joe and Remy Ma delivered the ultimate club song with their 2016 single titled “All the Way Up,” performed by New York natives Fat Joe and Remy Ma with a verse from fellow NYC rapper French Montana and Infared. Not only did the track win “Best Duo/Group'' at the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards, but it was also nominated for “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song” at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.
