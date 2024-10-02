Chicago Crowned Best U.S. City by Condé Nast Traveler Readers for Seventh Consecutive Year
For the seventh consecutive year, Chicago has been voted the best city in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler readers. This vibrant metropolis is celebrated for its breathtaking skyline, outstanding cultural institutions, culinary excellence, and lively craft brewing scene. While many visitors flock to downtown landmarks like the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast, the city’s 77 unique neighborhoods offer a wealth of experiences, from trendy eateries to welcoming local bars.
In honor of this well-deserved accolade, here are seven Black-owned restaurants to visit when you explore Chicago—see what the hype is all about!
14 Parish Restaurant & Rhum Bar
Located in the vibrant Hyde Park neighborhood, 14 Parish Restaurant & Rhum Bar offers a delightful taste of Caribbean cuisine. The menu features jerk chicken and Jamaican patties, perfectly complemented by various innovative cocktails. With over 100 varieties of rhum, rum, and ron, 14 Parish is dedicated to becoming your go-to destination for a flavorful staycation.
Batter & Berries
Batter & Berries, located in Lincoln Park, is known for its signature French toast flights and collaborative menu items. Focusing on using 100% Pure Maple Syrup and fresh fruit, the restaurant emphasizes a world-class dining experience filled with unique flavors and an invigorating atmosphere.
Bell Heir’s BBQ
This restaurant in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood is a haven for barbecue lovers. It serves up mouthwatering dishes made from scratch. Signature offerings include the smoked turkey leg and baked mac and cheese topped with smoked brisket and bacon. With recipes rooted in family tradition from their great-grandmother Luella, Bell Heir’s BBQ celebrates the comfort of barbecue and the joy of family gatherings.
Gorée Cuisine
Gorée Cuisine is a family-owned West African-Senegalese restaurant in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago. Dedicated to using fresh ingredients and unique spices, the chefs craft flavorful dishes that showcase traditional Senegalese cuisine alongside innovative offerings.
Provaré
Provaré is a vibrant Creole and Italian restaurant located in West Town. It is known for its lively ambiance and nostalgic R&B playlist featuring hits from the '90s. The unique dining experience includes a speakeasy-style entrance concealed behind convincing shelves. Guests usually rave about standout dishes like the cheesy spinach and artichoke dip infused with shrimp and crawfish, shrimp Hennessy scampi, and succulent bone-in lamb chops served with corn.
Chemistry
Chemistry is not your typical steakhouse; it's a vibrant destination that combines a high-end dining experience with live music and electric nightlife. Founded by someone who envisioned a breathtaking venue with amazing bands, DJ performances, and visually stunning food, Chemistry delivers just that. This trendy spot has also become a popular brunch destination.
The Soul Food Lounge
Soul Food Lounge in Lawndale offers a delightful blend of classic dishes and innovative fusion options. Diners can savor favorites like fried chicken, shrimp, and grits alongside unique creations such as masala-braised pot roast and Korean-style rib tips. For $59, guests can opt for the "grand tasting," which includes three entrees and a nonalcoholic drink.