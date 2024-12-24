STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
SZA Lashes Out At 'Insane' Frank Ocean Fan for Making Up Collaboration Rumor

The singer-songwriter denied that Frank was a planned collaborator on her latest project, 'LANA.'

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: SZA, winner of the R&B Song of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, and R&B Artist of the Year awards, poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
By Jaelani Turner-Williams
December 24, 2024 / 8:00 AM

SZA doesn’t want fans to speak on unconfirmed collaboration rumors.

Over the weekend, the singer-songwriter appeared to slam a Frank Ocean fan page on X, formerly Twitter, for declaring that the “Blonde” artist was set to appear on SZA’s latest project, “LANA.” “Frank Ocean’s verse on SZA’s new album LANA was removed at the last minute,” the X post from @blondedhomer read, per Reddit.

But the 4-time Grammy winner wasn’t letting the speculation go unchecked. “Lmao now why would you even make this up??" she wrote in a since-deleted reply. "Ur insane. It never existed. And don't ever play on Frank's name like that EVAAAA.”

While SZA and Frank have been friendly–the “Saturn” singer attended his 30th birthday party in 2017–the only collaboration on “LANA” is “30 for 30,” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Overall, the new project is a reissue of SZA’s Grammy-winning sophomore album, “SOS,” released in December 2022.

After a series of delays, “LANA” dropped on Friday, December 20, and SZA seems to be planning new song releases in time for the holiday. “After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol,” she wrote on X on Monday, December 23. “This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice 🤷🏾‍♀️”

But the artist has more than music in store for fans. In January, SZA will make her acting debut alongside Keke Palmer in the buddy comedy “One of Them Days.”

