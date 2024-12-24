SZA Lashes Out At 'Insane' Frank Ocean Fan for Making Up Collaboration Rumor

SZA doesn’t want fans to speak on unconfirmed collaboration rumors.

Over the weekend, the singer-songwriter appeared to slam a Frank Ocean fan page on X, formerly Twitter, for declaring that the “Blonde” artist was set to appear on SZA’s latest project, “LANA.” “Frank Ocean’s verse on SZA’s new album LANA was removed at the last minute,” the X post from @blondedhomer read, per Reddit .

But the 4-time Grammy winner wasn’t letting the speculation go unchecked. “Lmao now why would you even make this up??" she wrote in a since-deleted reply. "Ur insane. It never existed. And don't ever play on Frank's name like that EVAAAA.”

While SZA and Frank have been friendly–the “Saturn” singer attended his 30th birthday party in 2017–the only collaboration on “LANA” is “30 for 30,” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Overall, the new project is a reissue of SZA’s Grammy-winning sophomore album, “SOS,” released in December 2022.

After a series of delays, “LANA” dropped on Friday, December 20, and SZA seems to be planning new song releases in time for the holiday. “After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol,” she wrote on X on Monday, December 23. “This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice 🤷🏾‍♀️”