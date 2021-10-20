WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Kanye West Legally Changes Name To Ye

He first petitioned to change his moniker in Aug. 2021.

(Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

October 19, 2021

It was his nickname for quite some time, but Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye. 

According to USA Today, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court gave the rapper the stamp of approval to formally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye. 

The "Donda" rapper first filed the petition to change his name in August, citing "personal reasons." His new name will not have a middle name or a last name. 

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents. 

In 2018, Ye first introduced his moniker to his fans with a tweet on Twitter. 

RELATED: Kanye West Petitions To Legally Change His Name

“The being formally known as Kanye West,” he wrote. “I am YE.” 

His eighth studio album, Ye, was also released the same year. And in an interview with Big Boy, Ye described the religious and historical context of "Ye."

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you,' "West said.

He continued: “So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.” 

music newsKanye West

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.