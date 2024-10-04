Music Festivals and Concerts to Catch in October
Summer has officially faded into autumn, but the music scene is still alive and vibrant, offering many concerts and festivals to enjoy. October is packed with exciting events that promise to keep the energy high, whether you're a fan of R&B, hip-hop, country, funk, soul, or jazz. From intimate performances in cozy venues to large-scale festivals, there’s something for every music lover.
Below are six can't-miss concerts and festivals happening this month.
ONE Music Fest
ONE Musicfest, the Southeast’s largest two-day urban progressive music festival, is celebrating 15 years at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia, from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2024. This year's lineup boasts an impressive roster of performers including Cardi B, Gunna, Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Fantasia, Ari Lennox, Method Man & Redman, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Glorilla, Keyshia Cole, Sexyy Red, DaBaby, Jeremih, Fat Joe and more. Tickets are now available for purchase.
Eldorado Ballroom
The LA Philharmonic presents "Eldorado Ballroom," a performance series curated by Solange Knowles for Saint Heron, taking place at Walt Disney Concert Hall from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2024. The event will feature works by Julia Perry, Patrice Rushen, Mary Lou Williams, and Solange herself, with performances by artists like Bilal, Moses Sumney, and more. This event is a tribute to the evolution of Black performance art, showcasing contemporary and historical expressions. Tickets are available at laphil.com.
SoSo R&B Experience
Jermaine Dupri presents the "SoSo R&B Experience," a night of unforgettable R&B music on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia. This star-studded event features live performances by some of the biggest names in R&B, including Muni Long, DVSN, Eric Bellinger, Vedo, and Jermaine Dupri himself. The evening also includes a special "Ladies Love R&B" segment from songwriters Bryan-Michael Cox and Keith Thomas. Tickets are available at Varietyent.net.
World Creole Music Festival
Dominica is set to host the 24th annual World Creole Music Festival from Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. This year’s event features a vibrant lineup of local, regional, and international artists performing genres such as bouyon, reggae, zouk, and afrobeats. On Friday, performances include Dominica’s Extasy Band, TK International, and artists like T-Vice, Nadia Batson, Valiant, and Rotimi.
Saturday’s highlights include Dominica’s Mr. Ridge & Pudaz and Asa Bantan, with headliners Kassav, Damien & Stephen Marley, and WizKid. Sunday wraps up with Kai, Signal Band, Gramps & Friends, and more. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dominicafestivals.com
Austin City Limits Music Festival
The 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to take place over two weekends, Oct. 4 to Oct. 6 and Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. As part of the diverse lineup, several notable Black artists will be performing, contributing to ACL’s celebration of musical genres across the spectrum. Headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Kehlani and Teddy Swims. Jeezy, Tanner Adell, Vince Staples, Spinall, FLO, and more are set to also perform. These artists will showcase a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and innovative sounds, ensuring a memorable experience for festival-goers. For more information, you can visit the official lineup and schedule on the ACL website
Powerhouse
Powerhouse NYC 2024 is set to electrify the stage on October 26 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. This year's concert features an exciting lineup of Black performers, including Gunna, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, Jordan Adetunji, BossMan Dlow, and On The Radar. With DJ SpinKing and friends also joining the event, fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with vibrant performances and high-energy music. Don't miss the chance to experience this powerhouse event in the heart of New Jersey!
For more details, visit the official Power 105.1 website.
