Vivian Ayers, Celebrated Poet and Mother of Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, Dies at 102

It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of poet and playwright Vivian Ayers, the beloved mother of Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad .

Allen shared the news via Instagram late last night, with a montage of photos featuring her mother, her siblings, and herself.

“Mommie you have transformed into that cosmic bird Hawk that lives and breathes Freedom,” the actress captioned.

“We will follow your trail of golden dust and continue to climb higher. We promise “to be true, be beautiful, be Free” Love Love Love Love Love Norman, Debbie, Lish, Tex, Hugh, Vivi, Thump, Condola, Billy, Oliver, Gel, Tracey, Carmen, Shiloh, Aviah, Eillie, Gia,and all the Turks in our family.”

Ayers just turned 102 years old on July 29th.

Ayers was honored last year as one of the Hidden Figures of the Apollo 11 Space Mission during a ceremony where NASA renamed the Johnson Space Center the ‘Dorothy Vaughan Center in Honor of Women of Apollo,’ Black Enterprise reported.

Ayers was being honored for her poem, “Hawk,” which explored the relationship between freedom and space flight.

Allen captured the moment on her Instagram, expressing gratitude for her mother being recognized.

“This weekend, we had the incredible honor of celebrating our mother, Vivian Ayers Allen, at NASA for being one of the Hidden Figures of the Apollo 11 Space Mission!,” she captioned.

“Our hearts are overflowing with pride and gratitude ❤️ A special thank you to NASA and the director of the Johnson Space Center, Vanessa E. Wyche, for having us!”

Clemson University Press formally published the long-form poem in 2023.

“Clemson University Press is honored to publish two new editions of Vivian Ayers Allen’s wonderful poem “Hawk,” Clemson University Press Director Alison Mero said.