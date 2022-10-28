WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Chlöe Debuts Her New Single ‘For The Night’

The song features Latto and an appearance from comedian Druski.

Schure Media Group

Chlöe
By Ty Cole
October 28, 2022 / 12:44 PM

Chlöe has tapped Latto for her new single titled “For The Night” which also includes a video co-directed by the multi-hyphenate artist.

The video gives her fans a view on what the pop star does on the daily following her iHeart Radio festival performance after a troubling FaceTime call with her secret beau, played by comedian Druski.

This new single comes off the heels of her previous single, “Surprise,” which the talented artist debuted at this year’s BET Awards.

Watch how Chlöe navigates her day in the “For The Night” video below.

