Keegan-Michael Key Is His Name: How The Comedic Actor Pulled Off Jerry Jones In The Rudy Ray Moore Biopic

For nearly two weeks in September, the Toronto International Film Festival turns the semi-bustling but perfectly pleasant city of Toronto into “Hollywood North.” It’s not unusual for celebrities from all genres to just, say, pop into the local Tim Horton’s for a cup of delicious coffee, which causes just the commotion you’d think it would.

But Keegan-Michael Key’s presence, while carrying just as much weight of celebrity as any other, is much more calming. The 49-year-old actor and comedian is in town to promote his role in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name. Based in part on the story of Rudy Ray Moore — perfectly depicted by Eddie Murphy, who is earning rave reviews for his depiction of the creator of the Blaxploitation legend — Key assumes the role of Jerry Jones, a nerdy playwright with a Barack Obama-like inflection and a social justice commitment commissioned by Moore to solidify his ideas about Dolemite.

Key, however, said that this inflection was unintentional… sort of. “Having listened to Jerry talk, there’s an affectation that he had,” he said, exclusively, to BET.com. “It was very literate. He was trying to come across as a man of letters. So I was really going for a bit of a cross between Barack and Billy Dee Williams. Also, I was making a real effort to drop my vocal register a bit. You see, Jerry was a trained Shakespearean actor — and I’m a trained Shakespearean actor — and we kinda want people to know that.”

Key’s commitment to remaining “true to life” as far as Jerry Jones is concerned goes in direct contrast to what Jones’ surviving family had to say about the film. Gloria Gunn, who is Jones’ daughter, said that she was wary about her father’s depiction in the film, and has been trying to secure his legacy (he died in 2012) with little success.

Netflix’s response, on the other hand, makes clear that they consulted with many of the film’s original cast and crew — including Jones — obtained all rights and clearances, and remained true to the spirit of the original film.

However, based on the audience’s response to the film, Netflix seems to have pulled it off successfully: Key and Murphy are just two of an all-star comedy lineup that includes Titus Burruss (who plays Theodore Toney), Craig Robinson (Ben Taylor), Mike Epps (Jimmy Lynch) and Chris Rock (Daddy Fatts). Rapper T.I. makes a hilarious cameo as a disinterested movie executive, as does Snoop Dogg, who plays a snarky DJ. Legendary stage and television actor Ron Cephas-Jones — whose recent success as William Hill on This Is Us has introduced him to a whole new generation of fans — plays one of the most important roles in the film as the homeless man who first tells Moore the story of Dolemite. Even comedic bad girl Luenell delivers a tour de force performance as Moore’s aunt and one of the original patrons of the Dolemite film.

With all these comedians in the lineup, it’s no wonder that Wesley Snipes’ role as Dolemite’s hesitant director seems to fall flat in comparison. And Key acknowledges that he went onto a set and got a “tennis match” on his hands. “I felt like I was in good stead, and I felt like I had an opportunity to give as good as I was getting,” he said. “When there’s an improvisational spirit in a project, it becomes infectious. Even people who are not trained improvisors — or who don’t have a background in improvisation — will find that it’s like catching fire. Eddie Murphy is one of the greatest screen improvisors of all time — and what a great opportunity, in this film, to be jumping disciplines. I relished sitting in the middle of all of this. The spirit of Rudy was there, to be sure.”