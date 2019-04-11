What Did Marsai Martin Learn About Adulthood From ‘Little’?

14-year-old Marsai Martin turned heads and tables by becoming one of the youngest producers in Hollywood with her first feature film, Little. In the magical movie, Regina Hall is a tech mogul from hell named Jordan, who is overcompensating for the bullying she suffered as a child. One day when she goes too far, Jordan finds herself on the business end of a magic spell and wakes up as her middle school self, played by Marsai.

Little is directed by Tina Gordon, produced by Will Packer and stars Issa Rae, Luke James and Tone Bell. The film is the brainchild of Martin, who came up with the concept during season one of Black-ish, where she plays twin daughter Diane Johnson. “Growing up, I didn’t have any inspirations,” she tells BET.com. “I think now I get to create and inspire more young Black girls to continue doing what they love and reach for the stars.”

In Little, Marsai steps into some grown-up shoes (literally and figuratively), but what did the young actress learn about being an adult in this role?