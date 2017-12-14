Kevin Hart Finally Admits To Cheating On His Wife: ‘I F**ked Up, I’m Guilty’

Kevin Hart came under fire a few months ago when he was caught red-handed cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish . Since the clip of the act went viral, the comedian has been inundated with criticism from fans but failed to extensively address the situation — until now.

During a recent appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wasted no time getting to the nitty gritty, owning up to his infidelity from the jump.

"It’s beyond irresponsible… There is no way around it," he said. "The best way to do [it] is to just address it right on. You just got to f**kin’ say exactly what it is. That's Kevin Hart’s dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life, but with that being said, you make your bed, you lay in it."

Continuing to explain his approach, he admitted that there really is no logical way to justify his actions, which he claims he regrets. Rather, he fully chooses to admit his wrongs and move on.

"You can’t even say, ‘What were you thinking?’ because you weren’t thinking. You can’t say, ‘Kev, what was you thinking when you did it?’ That’s when the false reality comes into effect," he said. "You don’t plan to f**k up. You f**k up and then you go, ‘Oh, s**t. I f**ked up.’ ... That was my f**k up. So I rightfully stand in front of my f**k up. Hands in the air. I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s**t that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong."

While it seems as if the couple is putting on a united front for the public, Kevin admits that his actions have put a strain on their relationship.

"Your woman is not a f**kin' rug," he added. "You're not going to walk over your woman's back. You're gon' get some s**t. It's a cold house, a very cold house for a minute, and rightfully so... There's good days, there's bad days. Take your humble pie and you eat it."

