Rob Kardashian's Health Is In A 'Sad State' And His Friends Are Reportedly Worried

The Kardashian family has a lot to celebrate this Christmas between all the new babies on the way and extras zeros on their bank statements. But one member who is not in a merry mood of late is Rob Kardashian.
According to People, the family recluse is said to be "still struggling with his health" following his epic split and legal battle with Blac Chyna.
Get more Rob news with BET Breaks, above.
"He's in a sad state," a source told the publication earlier this week. "He keeps himself isolated and mostly socializes with his family... He only cares about [his daughter] Dream and loves spending time with her, but that's about it. He doesn't seem excited about anything else."
Rob's weight-loss journey has been long documented through his now canceled reality show with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna and through episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
He's openly spoken out about his struggles with weight since 2014 and was even diagnosed with type 2 diabetes following his hospitalization last December.
Despite his attempts to eat healthier with the help of a nutritionist, it is also reported he is still "very much addicted to junk food" and finds it "very difficult to get motivated."
Here's to hoping that Rob can turn things around.
(Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
COMMENTS