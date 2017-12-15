Rob Kardashian's Health Is In A 'Sad State' And His Friends Are Reportedly Worried

The Kardashian family has a lot to celebrate this Christmas between all the new babies on the way and extras zeros on their bank statements. But one member who is not in a merry mood of late is Rob Kardashian . According to People , the family recluse is said to be "still struggling with his health" following his epic split and legal battle with Blac Chyna .

"He's in a sad state," a source told the publication earlier this week. "He keeps himself isolated and mostly socializes with his family... He only cares about [his daughter] Dream and loves spending time with her, but that's about it. He doesn't seem excited about anything else."

Rob's weight-loss journey has been long documented through his now canceled reality show with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna and through episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

He's openly spoken out about his struggles with weight since 2014 and was even diagnosed with type 2 diabetes following his hospitalization last December.

Despite his attempts to eat healthier with the help of a nutritionist, it is also reported he is still "very much addicted to junk food" and finds it "very difficult to get motivated."

Here's to hoping that Rob can turn things around.