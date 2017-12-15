This Video Of Pregnant Tia Mowry Belting Out An R&B Slow Jam While Cleaning Her House Is The Most Adorable Thing You'll See All Day

Tia Mowry is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Cory Hardrict and that means full-on nesting mode. But the actress is making sure to enjoy the last few weeks of being a family-of-three as much as possible, and put her domestic bliss on display in an adorable video shot by her hubby while they were cleaning their house.

The actress posted a video of herself sweeping the floor while jamming out to Blackstreet's "Don't Leave Me," and it's all kinds of goals.

Decked out in a house dress, a headscarf and no shoes — the quintessential comfy Black mommy 'fit — the Sister, Sister star danced around while belting out those notes with ease while her son Cree ran around her.

Check out the cute moment, below: