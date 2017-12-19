Is Evelyn Lozada Secretly Dating A Kardashian Ex?

Could Evelyn Lozada be seeing a new man?

The original Basketball Wives star hasn’t been with Chad Ochocinco for a while now (and she recently split from her baby daddy, Carl Crawford ) and some Pulitzer Prize-worthy scoping is going on in order to find out who she could be hooking up with.

Lozada celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and it looks like she did it at French Montana’s pad. Celebrity IG watchdog Fameolous even compared previous pics of his crib with Lozada’s new post about it.

It does look like it was set in the Bad Boy rapper’s home. Neither have yet made public mention or posted any pictures together, but this is VERY interesting.

French Ciroc Vanilla is a company FM has an investment in with Diddy, and the hashtag was included in Lozada’s IG post. Hmmmm…

We’re here for this budding relationship if it is real. Maybe she’s set to be an investment partner?

French Montana did have a song called "Ocho Cinco" from 2012 that, uh, references her. She even later acknowledged it.

Guess we'll have to see.