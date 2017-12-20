‘Baller Wives’ Star Miko Grimes Tried To Drag Oprah Winfrey, And Things Took A Sharp Left

Lil Duval and his outlandish Instagram posts keep his name in the headlines. This time, the comedian posted a comment calling out people for blindly following news on social media, and it quickly turned into an Oprah Winfrey roasting session starring Miko Grimes. Huh? Yeah, we’re just as confused as you are.
Lil Duval originally posted a screenshot of a fake Oprah Christmas giveaway Tweet and wrote, “And this is a good example why the public vote can’t be trusted. And why they invented the electoral vote. Cuz y’all are STUPID AS F**K. Don’t trust nobody that falls for this. Everybody that repost this was in slow classes in high school. And I hope all of them get offended by this post,” as the caption.
And this is a good example why the public vote can’t be trusted. And why they invented the electoral vote. Cuz y’all are STUPID AS FUCK. Don’t trust nobody that fall for this. Everybody that repost this was in slow classes in high school. And I hope All of them get offended by this post........ have a blessed day 😇
Things took an awkward turn when sports podcaster and reality star Miko Grimes hopped in Duval’s comments with some Oprah shade. The Baller Wives star chimed in, “I agree! People always ask me why I don’t like Oprah. This is one of the examples. She also doesn’t speak up for us.”
Puzzled by Grimes’ comments, Duval replied, “Miko, Oprah didn’t post this.” Not believing the hype, Miko added, “Who did then?”
Oh, lawd….
