Report: Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Blac Chyna Over Lawsuit And Accuses Her Of Being A Terrible Mom

The Kardashians are clapping back at Blac Chyna 's lawsuit against them where she claimed they were responsible for the demise of her reality show with their brother, Rob . In their legal docs, they claimed that that was, in fact, all her doing.

According to TMZ, the family recently filed legal documents requesting that the judge toss out Blac Chyna's case. They claim that the actual reason why Rob & Chyna was cancelled is because the former stripper got a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, which, in turn, made it impossible for them to shoot the show together.

Chyna eventually dropped the restraining order after receiving a settlement, which resulted in her getting $20,000 a month in child support.

In addition to slamming Chyna's lawsuit, the Kardashians are also seeking to get her defamation claim dropped and are saying their allegations against her are all true, including their claim that she left her daughter, Dream, at home while she went out with her friends to party.

This all started out when Chyna sued Rob, Kim and Kris claiming they all orchestrated a plan to sabotage Rob & Chyna after the couple broke up.