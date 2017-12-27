Kylie Jenner Won’t Show Us Her Baby Bump But She Did Address Rumors That She Broke Up With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been the center of multiple rumors lately. First up, there were reports that the couple, who began dating back in March, were expecting their first child together. Then, there were talks that the couple recently parted ways. While they’ve done the absolutely most to steer clear of addressing pregnancy rumors, the couple silenced breakup rumors at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party.
Travis Scott offered a sneaky smirk while hiding behind Kylie as they posed for the infamous Kardashian-Jenner black-and-white photo booth.
New photos of Kylie come as a surprise. The reality starlet has evaded a slew of Kardashian-Jenner related photo ops with her family leading many to believe that she was indeed concealing her pregnancy. While we know that she’s definitely still with Travis, only time will tell if they’re preparing for a new addition.
