Another One Of Fetty Wap's Baby Mothers Is Tired Of Him Playing Favorites With His Kids

2017 has been the year of the multiple baby mamas for rapper Fetty Wap , and lately, it seems as he's been slacking on his fatherly duties toward some of his kids — as told by one of the mothers of his children.

A few months ago, it was reported that Fetty had two women pregnant around the same time — Alexis Skyy and a model named Lezhae (with whom he already has one child). Turns out, this wasn't the first time Fetty had simultaneous babies on the way with two different women: the first time involved a Miami dancer who goes by the name Turquoise and another woman whose name we can't quite figure out. Back in October, the two BMs elicited smiles on social media when they posted photos of their daughters together on a play date — making it work for the family! — while Alexis, Lezhae and Fetty's most famous baby mother, Masika Kalysha, threw shade at each other on the 'Gram.

Now, Turquoise is back on social media, and she's feeling less friendly. In the comments of one of Fetty's recent Instagram Live posts, she declared that he is giving their child the cold shoulder in favor of the one he shares with Masika.

"I'm happy khari [his daughter with Masika Kalysha] gets love," she wrote. "Lord knows Lauren don't get no damn attention. No phone call."

Take a look, below: