Laura Govan Has This To Say About Rumors She's Pregnant With Vince Herbert's Child

Laura Govan is clearing EVERYTHING up.
According to the former Basketball Wives star, she is not pregnant by Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton is totally tripping about her estranged husband.
She told TheShadeRoom that all rumors that she hooked up with Vince are completely untrue.
“Vincent is not my type…at all,” she said. “I have nothing but respect for Tamar and Vince, but none of this is true. Apparently Tamar had been a little inebriated while she was talking reckless on Instagram. I would never, ever disrespect her in that way, but, understandably, she’s hurt. “Gil is just trolling, because he’s upset that I’ve moved on."
Laura also told TSR that she’s in love and Gilbert’s pettiness is making neither her or her new boo happy.
“Instead of spreading lies about me, Gil should be focusing on paying his child support,” she continued. “I’ve done a good job of ignoring all of the lies and hurtful things he’s done towards me for the past two years. I’m good on the bulls**t!”
Welp, there you are folks. Honestly, it’s hard to believe anything Gilbert Arenas says on social media, but whatev.
TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _______________________________________ In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Tamar Braxton spilled all the tea about her estranged husband #VincentHerbert getting ready to be a baby daddy to another woman! "Vincent Herbert is Having a baby and his Whore decided to let me know about it tonight!!" she wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post. _______________________________________ Social media began speculating who the baby mama is and they settled on #LauraGovan. We have spoken to Laura since everything went down and in a nutshell she claims #DISSALIE! 😩🙅🏽. We knew it was roommates which is why we never posted the story. Truth be told, Laura is in a relationship with someone else and never had relations with Vince. _______________________________________ First things first, "Vincent is not my type...at all," Laura tells us. "I have nothing but respect for Tamar and Vince, but none of this is true. Apparently Tamar had been a little inebriated while she was talking reckless on Instagram. I would never, ever disrespect her in that way, but, understandably, she's hurt." _______________________________________ Laura continued, "Gil is just trolling, because he's upset that I've moved on." She let us in on some exclusive tea! Laura has been mixing some creme in her dulce de leche—a white boy-toy whom she's been dating for over a year. She tells us that she's in love and her man is not happy with—(View more at TheShadeRoom.Com!) 📸: @gettyimages
(Photos from left: Rich Fury/Getty Images, Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
COMMENTS