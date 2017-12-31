Laura Govan Has This To Say About Rumors She's Pregnant With Vince Herbert's Child

According to the former Basketball Wives star, she is not pregnant by Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton is totally tripping about her estranged husband.

She told TheShadeRoom that all rumors that she hooked up with Vince are completely untrue.

“Vincent is not my type…at all,” she said. “I have nothing but respect for Tamar and Vince, but none of this is true. Apparently Tamar had been a little inebriated while she was talking reckless on Instagram. I would never, ever disrespect her in that way, but, understandably, she’s hurt. “Gil is just trolling, because he’s upset that I’ve moved on."

Laura also told TSR that she’s in love and Gilbert’s pettiness is making neither her or her new boo happy.

“Instead of spreading lies about me, Gil should be focusing on paying his child support,” she continued. “I’ve done a good job of ignoring all of the lies and hurtful things he’s done towards me for the past two years. I’m good on the bulls**t!”

Welp, there you are folks. Honestly, it’s hard to believe anything Gilbert Arenas says on social media, but whatev.