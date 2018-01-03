Rob Kardashian Finally Responds To Blac Chyna's Claims That He Abused Her

After remaining mum for months, Rob Kardashain is officially speaking out regarding Blac Chyna 's lawsuit against him in which she claimed he physically assaulted her.

The former stripper claimed in her lawsuit that the reality star knocked her to the ground while wrestling a cellphone from her hand. She went on to also accuse him of ripping her bedroom door off of its hinges in an effort to get to her.



In court documents obtained by The Blast, Rob firmly denies the allegations completely, saying that his ex-fiancée "did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct" by him.

In addition to his denial of her assault claims, Rob also said that any damages she claims to have suffered from the incident "must also be offset against the damages " he says to have suffered from her. This is in reference to him claiming, last year, that she strangled him with an iPhone cord.

In regards to the other allegations made against him — including defamation and the accusation that he and his famous family plotted to get their reality show Rob & Chyna canceled — he claims that anything he said about his ex he believed was all factual at the time.

He is currently trying to have the case dismissed.