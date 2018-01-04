Watch Yara Shahidi Casually Prove She’s Smarter About Foreign Policy Than The President

Yara Shahidi ’s role as Zoey Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish may have propelled her into celebrity superstardom, but her passion for global issues has resulted in her being dubbed as one of the most trusted and woke voices in young Hollywood. Whether she’s speaking out against Donald Trump ’s travel ban or dishing on the importance of youth activism, the 17-year-old is always up on the latest current events.

During a recent appearance on ABC’s The View, the newly minted Grown-ish star tackled a slew of importance political issues including the political unrest in Iran.

A proud half-Iranian-American, half African-American, Shahidi highlighted the similarities between recent American protests and the protest currently taking place in Iran. “These movements [are] really connected to our own movements in the past, whether it’s the Black Lives Matter rallies that have been happening or the Women’s March,” she said. “So I think for me, it’s about showing support for the protesters and making sure people are safe, and understanding that this is part of our larger global community.”

She didn’t stop there. Shahidi continued,“It’s so much more than the Iranian nuclear deal, it’s so much more than these Trump tweets in favor for or against the government. It’s really about the people that are being affected.” “They’re in a very similar situation [to us]. They were sold an economic plan that didn’t benefit them — similar to the [U.S.] tax plan that’s happening now. We have to look at that interconnectivity.”

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of at least a dozen Iranian cities speaking out against rising food prices, Iran’s high unemployment rate and the country’s stagnant economy, despite the 2015 nuclear deal that was set to lift economic sanctions as a result of Iran scaling back on its nuclear program.

Check out Yara Shahidi's appearance on The View below: