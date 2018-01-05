Tiny Shares Emotional Message For Toya Wright After Tamar Braxton Drama

The drama between Tamar Braxton and her former BFF Toya Wright seems to be showing no signs of letting up, but did both of the ladies' mutual bestie, Tiny Harris , just pick a side?

Despite Tiny and Braxton being friends for more than 20 years, the Xscape singer has been known to also share a close bond with Wright for quite some time. In fact, the two were so close that they once starred in a reality show about their friendship back in the day aptly called Tiny & Toya.

Well, it seems that Tiny was feeling nostalgic as she chose to go down memory lane on #ThrowbackThursday by posting the intro clip to their former reality series, accompanied with a sweet message to her pregnant friend, to Instagram.

"This took me back! The very first reality show I did & yet still one of the best shows I've ever done," she wrote. "I gotta give credit where is [sic] due #JamesDebose was the mastermind behind it all. @toyawright we did that! Forever Tiny & Toya our first Ep credit as well!! New year bringing bigger & better thangs!! #Thankful&Blessed."

Take a look at her post, below: