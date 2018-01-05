Tiny Shares Emotional Message For Toya Wright After Tamar Braxton Drama

Destiny’s Manifesto: Why 2017 Will Be Remembered As The Year We Began Dismantling The Myth Of White Supremacy
From Hollywood to hip-hop to politics and sports, the tide is turning before our eyes.
The drama between Tamar Braxton and her former BFF Toya Wright seems to be showing no signs of letting up, but did both of the ladies' mutual bestie, Tiny Harris, just pick a side?
Recap the drama between Tamar and Toya with BET Breaks, above.
Despite Tiny and Braxton being friends for more than 20 years, the Xscape singer has been known to also share a close bond with Wright for quite some time. In fact, the two were so close that they once starred in a reality show about their friendship back in the day aptly called Tiny & Toya.
Well, it seems that Tiny was feeling nostalgic as she chose to go down memory lane on #ThrowbackThursday by posting the intro clip to their former reality series, accompanied with a sweet message to her pregnant friend, to Instagram.
"This took me back! The very first reality show I did & yet still one of the best shows I've ever done," she wrote. "I gotta give credit where is [sic] due #JamesDebose was the mastermind behind it all. @toyawright we did that! Forever Tiny & Toya our first Ep credit as well!! New year bringing bigger & better thangs!! #Thankful&Blessed."
Take a look at her post, below:
Seeing as Tamar's deleted her Instagram account, we doubt she will be offering a response to this, but you never know, right?
(Photos from left: Prince Williams/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
From Hollywood to hip-hop to politics and sports, the tide is turning before our eyes.
Twitter is mad, but his fellow comedians are defending the controversial bit.
COMMENTS