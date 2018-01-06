Rah Ali Has Some Words For Diddy After Brawling With 'Black Ink Crew' Star Sky At His NYE Party

Destiny’s Manifesto: Why 2017 Will Be Remembered As The Year We Began Dismantling The Myth Of White Supremacy
Former Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew star Rah Ali started 2018 off with a bang when video leaked of her attacking her former BIC co-star Sky at Diddy's New Year's Eve party.
Since the incident went down, she's been speaking out about her alleged victory in the cat fight, and now she's switched her sights to the host of the party she ruined.
In an interview with TMZ Live, Ali extended her apologies to the entertainment mogul, explaining that she would have done things differently if she "had her way."
“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to Diddy," she said in a soft tone of voice. "If I can have my way, this wouldn’t have been the location of this altercation. Obviously, that’s not my preference. I definitely didn’t want to black out on his property.”
The notorious brawler went on to add that she and Sky had history and their differences needed to be settled.
“However, last time I had an altercation with Sky, I was completely thrown away," she continued. "I was completely caught off-guard.”
Watch her interview, in full, below:
The first time Rah is referencing is the moment she and and Sky got into a massive scuffle while filming Black Ink Crew back in 2015.
