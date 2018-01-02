Rah Ali Of "L&HH' And 'Black Ink Crew' Star Sky Allegedly Got Into A Huge Brawl At Diddy's New Year's Eve Party

The former reality starlet took to Instagram Live recently to share that she beat up Black Ink Crew star Sky at Diddy 's New Year's Eve party and felt the need to show evidence that she won.

Rah Ali may no longer be a member of the Love & Hip Hop family but rest assured that she is still stirring up drama in 2018, and she wants you to know that.

Rumors that a physical altercation occurred at the high profile event started swirling on social media, but no footage surfaced to prove what went down between the two ladies.

To put the rumors to rest and state her truth, Ali hopped on the 'Gram to confirm that there was a fight and while she failed to utter Sky's name, she said, "Tonight, things happened when they were supposed to happen.... No one jumped anyone."

She stressed that there was no security to break them up — Just the both of them, "that's it, nobody else."

She went on to show her fans that she broke a few nails during the brawl.

Watch her proudly speak on the alleged fight, below: