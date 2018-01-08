Locked Up: Stevie J Just Landed Himself In Jail

New Couple Alert! Willow Smith Shows Off Her New Bae At The Beach
Wonder if Will and Jada approve...
Bad news for Stevie J.
The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star — real name Steven A. Jordan — has found himself behind bars just as the year is kicking off as he was reportedly arrested last Friday.
According to the Straight From the A, the famed music producer was locked up for driving on a suspended license in Chamblee.
The site reports that while he was pulled over for a minor moving violation, the police officer found that he was driving on a suspended license and proceeded to arrest him on that offense. It remains unclear why he had a suspended license at all.
Stevie spent only a few hours in jail before being released on bail.
This isn't the reality star's first time in jail. Back in 2014, he was arrested for allegedly owing $1 million in child support. That case has since been resolved.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
