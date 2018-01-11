D.L. Hughley: 'If Terry Crews Is A Hero, So Is Ginuwine'

Ginuwine recently made headlines after he politely rejected a sexual advance from a transgender woman who was his fellow contestant on Big Brother UK. Since the exchange made its way onto the internet, quickly going viral, some have labeled the "Pony" singer transphobic. However, comedian D.L. Hughley is sharing his take on the situation, explaining that it's simply a matter of consent and actually ties into the now widespread #MeToo movement that has since been popularized in Hollywood.

His co-star, trans woman India Willoughby, sparked a conversation with the singer and the other contestants on the show about her struggles with dating. The tone seemed to shift a bit when Willoughby complained that Ginuwine should be willing to date her because she was a woman and he's a heterosexual man. "I'm a woman, right?" she said. "Forget about any 'T's, or anything in front of it. So, on that score, you would date me, wouldn't you?" The R&B icon honestly responded, "Not if you told me you was trans." After Willoughby interjected with, "No, no. I'm not telling you I'm trans. I'm a woman," he added, "A woman? Yeah." Willoughby then grabbed him by the neck and charged in for a kiss, but the singer awkwardly pulled away, politely, with a smile. Take a look, below:

D.L. Hughley used this exchange as a point of reference while talking about white privilege during a recent appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "I think Black women and gay people are having a pretty good run, right now," he said. "Like even that thing that happened with Ginuwine, yesterday. This trans woman tried to kiss him — she sexually assaulted him and they got mad at the victim. That's what I don't understand, because she's a full trans [woman], so apparently they took all the male parts away and infused her with white woman privilege because only a white woman thinks she can kiss you and you're supposed to want to." He then went on to compare the singer to actor Terry Crews who spoke out in 2017 about being sexually assaulted, himself. He was eventually heralded as a hero for his bravery. "That's the whole #MeToo movement," he added. "If Terry Crews is a hero, so is Ginuwine." Listen to his comments, below, beginning at the 7:40 mark:

Written by Moriba Cummings