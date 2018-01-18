Wait For It: Judge Finally Makes A Decision On Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians

After what seemed like forever, a judge has finally come to a decision in Blac Chyna 's lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner and there's no gray area whatsoever in the verdict.

According to TMZ, the Kardashians came out on top, with the judge granting their wish, "tentatively agreeing" to dismiss them completely from Chyna's suit where she claimed the family tried to sabotage her reality show with Rob.

The site reports that Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, faced off in court on Thursday against the Kardashians' lawyer, Shawn Holley. Ultimately, the judge sided with Holley after she explained the reasoning for her clients to be dismissed from the case.

That's not even the worst part — in response to the former stripper's claim that E! dropped Rob & Chyna because the famous family painted her as a terrible parent, the judge admitted that he hadn't seen the show, but added that "it's hard to imagine E! wouldn't do a show where the woman is a bad mother."

The judge is said to have scoffed at Chyna's accusation that the Kardashians messed with her E! contract, ultimately believing that neither Kim nor Kris had any hand in the mess. The judge did, however, give Chyna the right to try for a second time to create a new case against the mother and daughter duo.

For this round, the Kardashians: 1; Chyna: 0.