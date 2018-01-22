Too Short Claims He’s Being ‘Extorted’ By Woman Accusing Him Of Sexual Battery

With claims of sexual misconduct in Hollywood and various areas of entertainment popping up on an almost daily occurrence, it’s very rare that you hear the person being accused speak out about the allegations. Bay Area rap legend Too Short is changing that narrative.

Short caught up with TMZ.com to dish on the recent accusations made against him by aspiring musician Teana Louis. Flat out denying the claims, he said, “The way I feel, this is just blatant out right extortion. I’m being extorted… it’s not anything else. They want money.”

Revealing his plans to combat the allegations he vehemently denies, Short said, “My only choice is to countersue for slander and to get a restraining order and anything else to just get this out of my life.”

Too Short also shared the true nature of his relationship with the woman, who he doesn’t refer to by name, and opened up about whether or not they’d been involved intimately. “We were supposed to work together and we started to but then when it didn’t become a full fledge thing… then it was like ‘oh, you raped me.’ We did not ever have sex. She was not raped. The most we ever did was foreplay.

Dishing on the lesson he’s learned from this experience, he said, “The only thing you learn in today’s culture is that everything has to be handled very sensitively, as far as the work environment, as far as general relationships. Consent is starting to be a very fine line. There’s nothing that I would ever do that’s not consensual.”

Closing with his thoughts on the sudden increase in women coming forward with claims of sexual assault or misconduct, Short concluded, “I’m pretty sure that these women are telling the God’s honest truth, but there’s a few out there that are trying to do the money grab. I just feel like to those of you who are out there lying, you’re messing up the movement for everybody else.”

Teana Louis filed a lawsuit against the rapper accusing him of sexually assaulting her on a number of occasions between June and October 2016. According to documents obtained by TMZ.com, Louis claims that Short’s attacks included “forced oral sex, vaginal sex and sodomy.” She is reportedly suing for “sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, gender discrimination and false imprisonment.