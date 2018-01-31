Here’s How Beyoncé Stopped Tiffany Haddish From Beating Someone’s A*s

Yep, you read that correctly. Queen Bey prevented a throw down from happening involving comedian Tiffany Haddish , and the way she did this was nothing short of genius.

It goes without saying that Beyoncé can, pretty much, do it all, but it seems as she has a unique talent the general public didn't know she possessed: the gift of cleverly stopping fights.

The Girls Trip star spoke with Vulture about the unforgettable moment when the "Formation" singer got her to not "fight a b***h."

"OK, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right?" Haddish recalled. "I'm not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I'm gonna end up fighting this b***h!'"

She explained that Bey got her to calm down after agreeing to one request by the funny lady.

"She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I'm only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me,'" she continued. "She said, 'OK,' and then she buried her face in my wig. We took the picture and I was like, 'Is my wig slipping?' And she was like, 'Mmm-hmmm.'"

Haddish said while the exchange was definitely one for the books, she was in awe that the 22-time Grammy winner even knew who she was.

"She knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, 'I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'What? You know me?!' She said, 'I'm Beyoncé.' I KNOW!'"

Queen Bey: saving careers and reputations one at a time.