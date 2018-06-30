Tiny Finally Reveals What Really Happened In Her Situationship With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

There may be trouble in paradise, but T.I.'s wife, Tiny, wants to set the record straight when it comes to the 2016 cheating rumors claiming she was in a relationship with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather: "I didn’t have any sex."

In a sneak peek of Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star, Kandi Burruss' new Bravo show Kandi Koated Nights, Kandi finally got her fellow XScape member to give the details about her relationship with the famed boxer, and it's not what you think.

“I didn’t really cheat,” she shared with Kandi. “I didn’t have any sex.”

“So, he flirted with you?” Kandi inquired.

“Yeah, but I think it was fine,” Tiny replied. “Every woman needs a little something, attention, especially when she ain’t getting it,” she said. “If you ain’t giving it, she’s gonna go what, get it somewhere else.”

Check out the clip for yourself.