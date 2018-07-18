Bill Cosby Goes Ballistic Over This Order From Psychiatrist

The fallen comedian reportedly completed a "sexually violent predator assessment" recently, and a panel of experts came to the decision that he will be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to Radar Online, Cosby went under the two-day assessment at his Philadelphia estate last month and "erupted in a blind rage" upon learning the news.

"Cosby is furious!" an insider from his circle told the site. "The results of that evaluation are a key reason why he booted his legal team!... It was obvious during the evaluation that Mr. Cosby believed his lawyers let him down."

Four mental health professionals reportedly conducted the procedure and concluded that he should be labeled a Tier III predator, which stands as the most severe level of sex offenders.

This comes on the heels of Cosby recently turning down a deal for a six-month jail term and "low-level offender" status, which, had he accepted it, would have been erased in under a year. Following his refusal of the deal, he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Philadelphia criminal defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. shared his thoughts on Cosby's denial of the plea, stating, "Turning down a plea deal in this case was foolish as telling the jury how much he paid to settle it!"