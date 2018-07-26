Amber Rose Says She Knows The Real 'Becky With The Good Hair,' And You Won't Believe Who It Is

Welp, didn't see this coming!

Though two years have passed since the initial release of Beyoncé's massively successful visual album, Lemonade, one of the questions that was posed by many following its release has yet to be answered: Who is "Becky with the good hair"?

Well, Amber Rose claims to have the answer, and it's likely a far cry from anyone you would suspect it to be.

Rose shared her thoughts on likely the most random platform ever.

While speaking with former Hills cast members Spencer and Heidi Pratt on an episode of their podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, the model claimed that she believes "Becky" is Beyoncé's longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Becky with the good hair,'" she said. "I really feel like she's the one who was, like, f*****g Jay-Z."

While her theory seems rather random, she added a bit more context in an attempt to validate her belief, saying that the actress and the singer have not been seen together in public for some time. She also mentioned that "Sorry," the song where the now iconic lyric is taken, was released shortly after Paltrow filed for divorce from her now ex-husband, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

"They were, like, friends, and then, like, you don't see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore," she continued. "But, like, Beyoncé's still with Jay."

Since the song's initial release, a few women have been dubbed "Becky" by social media detectives, but the mystery lives on.

Listen to the full podcast episode, here.

Written by Moriba Cummings

