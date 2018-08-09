Report: This Drama-Stirring 'Basketball Wives' Star Is Ditching The Reunion

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The current season of Basketball Wives has proven to be quite eventful with both rookies and veterans from the franchise joining the mix.
Now, with the season coming to an end and the reunion vastly approaching, fans are anticipating the rehashing of the drama that took place over the past few months. However, it is now being reported that one of the spearheaders of the conflicts of the season will be absent.
According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Jennifer Williams was not in attendance during the taping of the Basketball Wives reunion, this week, in Los Angeles.
"She didn't show up and didn't tell anyone that she wasn't coming," an insider told the site. "Everyone was surprised."
Her reported absence may not come as much of a shock to avid viewers of the reality series as she had ongoing conflicts with several of the cast members including the likes of Shaunie O'Neal, Tami Roman and Malaysia Pargo.
Perhaps the most outstanding and messy event of the season came when Williams shared an old rumor, claiming that her bestie-turned-enemy-turned-bestie again, Evelyn Lozada, slept with O'Neal's ex-husband, Shaq.
