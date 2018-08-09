Report: This Drama-Stirring 'Basketball Wives' Star Is Ditching The Reunion

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O'Neal, Tami Roman and Royee Reed attend Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week S/S 2011 at Ifema on September 18, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Eduardo Parra/WireImage)

Report: This Drama-Stirring 'Basketball Wives' Star Is Ditching The Reunion

She apparently can't handle the heat.

Published 4 days ago

The current season of Basketball Wives has proven to be quite eventful with both rookies and veterans from the franchise joining the mix.

Now, with the season coming to an end and the reunion vastly approaching, fans are anticipating the rehashing of the drama that took place over the past few months. However, it is now being reported that one of the spearheaders of the conflicts of the season will be absent.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Jennifer Williams was not in attendance during the taping of the Basketball Wives reunion, this week, in Los Angeles.

<<enter caption here>> on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Interscope Records)

"She didn't show up and didn't tell anyone that she wasn't coming," an insider told the site. "Everyone was surprised."

Her reported absence may not come as much of a shock to avid viewers of the reality series as she had ongoing conflicts with several of the cast members including the likes of Shaunie O'Neal, Tami Roman and Malaysia Pargo.

Perhaps the most outstanding and messy event of the season came when Williams shared an old rumor, claiming that her bestie-turned-enemy-turned-bestie again, Evelyn Lozada, slept with O'Neal's ex-husband, Shaq.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Eduardo Parra/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs