Beware Of Becky: A ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Is In Danger Thanks To His Crazy White Girlfriend

One of the show's leading stars is in fear of his life all because of a former partner.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Todd Bridges, 53, who starred Willis Jackson on the sitcom, has been granted a temporary restraining order from his ex-girlfriend Melissa Hill.

Bridges' ex reportedly tweeted about him 8,000 times after he broke up with her last month. The former Everybody Hates Chris regular is also accusing Hill of spreading false rumors that he should not be hired in Hollywood due to the fact that he's suffering from brain damage.