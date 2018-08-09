Beware Of Becky: A ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Is In Danger Thanks To His Crazy White Girlfriend

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Frightening news for a member of the classic sitcom Diff'rent Strokes.
One of the show's leading stars is in fear of his life all because of a former partner.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Todd Bridges, 53, who starred Willis Jackson on the sitcom, has been granted a temporary restraining order from his ex-girlfriend Melissa Hill.
Bridges' ex reportedly tweeted about him 8,000 times after he broke up with her last month. The former Everybody Hates Chris regular is also accusing Hill of spreading false rumors that he should not be hired in Hollywood due to the fact that he's suffering from brain damage.
Drama between the two exes continued to escalate with Hill reportedly threatening to "get" Bridges in a voicemail she left on the actor's phone. Bridges, who believes that his ex was implying physical harm by her male friends, filed a police report after one of Hill's male friends called him and said that he was going to "take care" of him.
Bridges also believes that his ex-girlfriend is capable of harming his Wiener and Jack Russell Terrier mixed dog Yoko. He believes that his ex "will attack my dog if she's not able to get to me. She could easily throw poisoned food over my fence."
Not only did a judge grant a temporary restraining order banning Hill from coming within 100 yards of Bridges, his sister and his son, she has also been ordered to steer clear of his beloved dog.
A court hearing to make Todd Bridges' restraining order permanent will reportedly take place later on this month.
(Photo by: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Denzel Washington and Ashton Sanders share their favorite things.
COMMENTS