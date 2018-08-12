Blac Chyna's Response To Those Who Think She Removed Her Butt Implants Is Hilariously Brilliant

A recent photo of Blac Chyna out and about in Beverly Hills have people wondering what happened to her, um, postirere.

It’s been long rumored that the model and entrepreneur got butt implants during her stripping days, but could it be that she had them removed? The photo is pretty convincing.

I think Blac Chyna forgot her ass at home 😂 pic.twitter.com/F8dOM0Vhr4 — CoCo Khaleesi (@JayJaySweetsz) August 11, 2018

Well, the 30-year-old is out to prove that her booty is as plump as ever and the way she did it is pure Chyna.

Welp, looks like her Instagram Story says it all. This is just a screen grab, but her original post featured a boomerang of her twisting her backside. Blac Chyna ain’t about the BS. Haters be gone.

Written by Paul Meara