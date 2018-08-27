Awww! Watch Michael B. Jordan Spread Some #BlackBoyJoy In Alabama

The Black Panther star recently made the day of a slew of Alabama school children after catching them doing one of his favorite things —working out.

Michael B. Jordan has made it clear that he's passionate about health and fitness.

Jordan noticed a group of boys exercising in the middle of the summer heat while passing Montgomery, Alabama's Valiant Cross Academy and immediately stopped to show love.

The actor wrote, "I was driving from set & saw these young kings standing in their school parking lot doing jumping jacks in 90 degree Montgomery Alabama heat," as the caption for his heartwarming video with the students. The sight of them inspires me & reminds me why I do what I do!!"

Touched by the group of young boy's dedication to working out under the summer's sun, Jordan stopped to take pictures and even dropped a few gems for them. "You gotta listen to your teachers. Make sure you listen to your parents. Work hard," he lovingly told the group of young boys.

Jordan is reportedly in Alabama as part of his role in the upcoming film Just Mercy. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, the film, based on attorney Bryan Stevenson's book, chronicles a defense attorney who's fighting to appeal the conviction of a man wrongfully convicted of a murder and sentenced to death.

MBJ will reportedly star as Bryan Stevenson, while Jamie Foxx has signed on as Walter McMilian, the man appealing his death sentence.

Take a look at the adorable moment below: