Surprise: Kevin Hart Played A Key Role In Squashing The Beef Between Drake And Meek Mill

Last night (Sept. 8), while touring with Migos, Drake had fans shook when he surprisingly invited Meek Mill on stage to officially squash their three-year-old beef during his show at Boston's TD Garden. Photographed smiling from ear-to-ear both rappers admit they are “happy,” (or in Meek’s words: “HAPPY AS SH*TTT”) to get back to their old friendship even going as far as to post photos on the ‘gram shaking hands. See their heartfelt posts below:

According to Kevin Hart, he too is elated to see both men back in good terms—in fact, he actually had a lot to do with it! The comedian shared in an Instagram post that he, “prayed that these men could see the bigger picture and that picture is that we are stronger together.” See the full post below:

Kevin began the post by saying, “One of the few beefs that I was actually in between....I tried my hardest to make this moment happen earlier. I stepped away from it and honestly prayed that these men could see the bigger picture and that picture is that we are stronger together.” He then went on to caution, “There is enough money and success out here for all of us. We don't need to beef to win...we need to band together and figure out new ways to win more!!!! F*ck dragging a man/woman down...f*ck the back and fourth....start some new sh*t called opening up doors & being examples for this crazy a** young generation....whether we realize it or not THEY ARE WATCHING US.” Kevin then added, “The way we move is triggering their movement. WE OWE IT TO THEM AND OUR KIDS TO BE BETTER AND DO BETTER. Cut the bullshit out and stop competeing. YOUR YA OWN COMPETITION....make a lane and destroy that lane with individual success. A man/woman that's worried about what another man/woman is doing ain't focusing on being the best man/woman that.” Preach!

Written by Tweety Elitou