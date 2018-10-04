'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Accused Of Injuring Young Daughter

Darius McCrary , known mostly for his performance in the '90s family sitcom Family Matters , is being accused by his estranged wife of injuring their 2-year-old daughter, leaving her crying in pain.

According to The Blast, Tammy Brawner claims she has medical records to prove that the former child star "partially dislocated our daughter's arm" back in March 2018.

Brawner went on to add that McCrary has allegedly not been following court ordered custody rules regarding their toddler daughter, Zoey, and even further stated that the actor took to the radio to share "that I have been telling and coaching our 2-year-old daughter to lie and say that 'dad hurt her.'"

The records, which Brawner claims she has, state that Zoey was in pain and "cried when attempting to move the arm." The doctors ultimately concluded that she had Nursemaid's Elbow, which is a common elbow injury among young children that occurs when the elbow is pulled, resulting in one of the bones moderately dislocating.

Further confirming McCrary's alleged careless parenting, Brawner went on to claim that while the two were ordered to take co-parenting classes, together, the actor is yet to show up.

"I cannot co-parent by myself," she said. "I have gone above and beyond to parent with Mr. McCrary but he appears to be too bitter and too much of a tyrant to parent with me."