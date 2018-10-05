Amandla Stenberg And Algee Smith On Changing Behavior To Move In White Spaces

US actors Algee Smith (R) and Amandla Stenberg attend the premiere of "The Hate You Give" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, September 7, 2018. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images)

Amandla Stenberg And Algee Smith On Changing Behavior To Move In White Spaces

Stars of 'The Hate U Give' share reality of Black life.

Published 5 days ago

The cast of The Hate U Give recently shared with us their views on code-switching: an everyday practice Black and Brown people have grown quite acccustomed to incorporating into their daily lives.

Stars Amandla Stenberg and Algee Smith expressed how they have respectively put code-switching into practice in their lives, both as young Black people in America and as minority members of Hollywood.

"I experience it in my industry," Stenberg said. "It's kind of a necessary part of finding success. Understanding how you are interpreted by white institutions. Sometimes altering yourself in order to be more accessible, but I experienced it first growing up."

Smith explained that his experience was not as conscious and deliberate.

"It was interesting because I grew up my whole life growing up around both white people [and] Black people, so it never really clicked to me that I'm code-switching, it was just a thing to where you become all things to all men," Smith added.

The Hate U Give is currently playing in theaters.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC