Amandla Stenberg And Algee Smith On Changing Behavior To Move In White Spaces

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The cast of The Hate U Give recently shared with us their views on code-switching: an everyday practice Black and Brown people have grown quite acccustomed to incorporating into their daily lives.
Stars Amandla Stenberg and Algee Smith expressed how they have respectively put code-switching into practice in their lives, both as young Black people in America and as minority members of Hollywood.
"I experience it in my industry," Stenberg said. "It's kind of a necessary part of finding success. Understanding how you are interpreted by white institutions. Sometimes altering yourself in order to be more accessible, but I experienced it first growing up."
Smith explained that his experience was not as conscious and deliberate.
"It was interesting because I grew up my whole life growing up around both white people [and] Black people, so it never really clicked to me that I'm code-switching, it was just a thing to where you become all things to all men," Smith added.
The Hate U Give is currently playing in theaters.
(Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
days
COMMENTS