Report: This Member Of The Kardashian Klan Was The One To Tell Khloé About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

In fact, in a preview for an upcoming episode for the reality show, one of her sisters explained why she chose to break the news to her in the way that she did.

The Kardashian family is using their reality show to share how Khloé infamously learned of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson 's cheating ways.

In a clip, Khloé's youngest sister Kylie Jenner, revealed that she was the one who informed her sister of the shocking news.

"No one had the courage to tell Khloé, because we knew she was days away from giving birth," Jenner, 21, said in a sneak peek for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "We didn't want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do. So, I'm the one that told Khloé."

While explaining why she chose to tell her then-pregnant sister at the time that she did, Jenner explained, "I didn't want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet."

Fans may remember that back in April, Khloé, 34, who was preparing for the birth of her baby girl, True, was shocked to learn that her boyfriend was getting cozy with an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge through a video that quickly went viral. Days after the video leaked, True was born.

Take a look at the clip from Sunday's episode of KUWTK, below: