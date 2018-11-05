Angela Simmons’ Family Members Share Heartbreaking Messages About The Death Of Her Baby’s Father, Sutton Tennyson

It was reported over the weekend that Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, was fatally shot at his home. While the details surrounding the shooters' motives remain a mystery, the attack is believed to have been a robbery or home invasion. Now, with a couple of days passing since the tragic incident, Angela's family is speaking out and is sharing their condolences and respective experiences with the father of her child.

Her sister and brother, Vanessa and JoJo Simmons, both took to Instagram recently to address Tennyson's murder in two heartbreaking posts. In a short but sweet message below a photo of her sister, Tennyson and their son, JoJo Vanessa wrote, "Literally at [a] loss for words. My heart breaks for my sister and nephew .. RIP Sutton."

In a lengthier post, JoJo shared that while he and Tennyson weren't close, he "never personally had an issue" with him. He then went on to share the poignant last words he said to him: "Hold it down, bruh." "I didn't know I would have to hold it down this way," he followed up. "I'm here to be the man for your son to look up to and call whenever he needs me."

Angela, herself, also took to the social media platform to pay her respects to Tennyson and thank her followers for their condolences and well wishes. "Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift," she wrote. "I'm hurting. I'm numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone. I can't believe I'm even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise." Again, rest in peace to Sutton, and we send our heartfelt condolences to both his and Angela's families during this time.

Written by Moriba Cummings