Kimora Lee Simmons' Husband Pleads Guilty In Billion Dollar Money Laundering Scheme

Kimora Lee Simmons ' husband of five years, Tim Leissner , recently pleaded guilty to criminal charges in relation to a Malaysian money laundering scandal involving him and two other businessmen.

According to WWD, Leissner was subpoenaed by the United States Justice Department after they noticed that billions of dollars had disappeared from a Malaysian government wealth fund that was intended on being used to boost the country's economy.

Leissner's connection to the country was introduced through his past position as chairman of Goldman Sachs Southeast Asia business. He served in this capacity until 2016, when he left.

In addition to that role, he assisted in raising money for the sovereign wealth fund along with two other men: his fellow Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng and Malaysian businessman Jho Low. The former was arrested in Malaysia, earlier this week, and the latter is currently on the run.

As for Leissner, he pleaded guilty this past Thursday to conspiracy to launder money and violate foreign anti-bribery laws, as well as bribing officials in both Malaysia and Abu Dhabi. He was ordered to turn over $43.7 million, according to court documents.

Back in May of 2017, Kimora, a businesswoman in her own right, clapped back at reports claiming her personal business endeavors are funded by her husband's now-realized messy finances.

"I fund my own business," she said. "I've been in the fashion industry since [age] 12, modeling and all that. So all my money, not that I want to say it that way, this is my third marriage that I'm on so, no, my husband has nothing to do with my professional life."

The former supermodel is yet to publicly address her husband's recent guilty plea.