Moniece Slaughter Claims Apryl Jones Is Dating Omarion's B2K Bandmate

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter recently lit a flame under her former co-star Apryl Jones after she boldly claimed that the former reality TV starlet is now dating her ex Omarion 's B2K bandmate.

Slaughter first sparked the chatter after she refuted claims that she is still involved with B2K rapper Lil' Fizz.

Below a photo of her holding hands with a mystery man, after fans assumed he was Fizz, she quickly fired back, adding that he actually was spending time with his new lady, Jones, in Chicago.

"It's impossible for them to be his hands because his hands are in Chicago with Apryl and the kids," she wrote. "My kid included."

Refuting any assumptions of shade, she made a point to stress that she actually would ship them as a couple as she likes her.

In response to Slaughter's claims that she and Fizz are an item, Jones told The Shade Room there's nothing romantic going on between them as he is her "best friend."